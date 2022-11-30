Jon Heydenreich

We do not put lights on the outside of our house. First off, it’s too much for an elderly guy on crutches. Second, we would never see them. Third, only two people ever drive by our place so no one would ever see them. We put our lights on the inside of the house.
For a few years we did not have a tree. We were real busy and the kids were not coming home. Then we bought a fake one. We keep it up until maybe February, March. We look at our plain living room the other 10 months of the year, might as well experience the place a little gussied up.
It is a dark time of the year. I am all for keeping the lights up.
But Christmas will be over! I suspect my view might be considered by some to be that of an odd duck.
Be mindful – a lot of Christmas and the holidays is our frame of mind. Quack.