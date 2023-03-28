Jon Heydenreich

Months ago I asked for feedback – is this column worth it? I received oodles of responses for which I am grateful. It also stirred in me the idea of trying to meet folks. Seems a fair number of people read the column, why not try to get out there.
So I did. I figured I would grab a coffee at The Works in downtown Brattleboro and maybe someone stops by to chat.
What a blessing this has been. I have met many people and those times have been enriching – for me at least. I also do not think it is so easy for some to stop by The Works and talk to someone (me) they do not know. So there is that.
It is fascinating to get to know folks.
I plan to be at The Works – around 8:30 a.m., Thursdays and Fridays – be great to talk. I sit by the back door.