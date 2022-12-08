Jon Heydenreich

I bought presents last August but I feel like I am missing out of the excitement of shopping, going to the stores, seeing people. I dislike doing that kind of thing, but I still feel left out. I am trying to lose a few pounds after my “Thrifty ice cream twice a day to heal my broken ankle” experience. But I feel like I am missing out on those Christmas cookies.
There are concerts with Christmas music – like the sing-a-long Messiahs. I went once. I do not go now. But I feel like I am missing something.
Whenever I see cars with trees on top, I think of the fake tree in our garage, which I will get to sometime… and I feel left out. I need to get one of those Santa Claus hats to wear, or maybe some kind of green and red sweater. Maybe this is the year we get outside lights so that the two persons living on our street will see them and say “Don’t they look nice.” I want to be part of the scene, one of the gang.
And I am not.
And that is fine. I have come to grips that what I am experiencing is the pull of the crowd. And my “fit in” instinct is a tiny remnant of what it was. At Christmas, however, that instinct gets fed a little bit.
Be mindful of what you would do if the crowd was not there. Do that.