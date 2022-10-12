Jon Heydenreich

I broke my ankle and I am angry about it. This has caused major life changes for me and the family. The changes have caused a lot of collateral damage as well. I hope it heals, which is a question at this point.
The anger burns in me. And my issue is to maintain awareness. Staying awake and aware. I do not want to take it out on my family. I also do not want to be soured on life. I cannot use the anger to fuel my recovery because I cannot move so well and recovery, at this point, is a remote dream. The anger sits there.
I am trying to watch it, to observe it, to dissect it. When I do, it loses some of its power, although I get a bit depressed, mourning what has been lost.
I find it helpful to rest in the abiding “I,” created by the Creator. You see “me” has plans, wants to be liked, wants to be a success, wants to be appreciated, wants to be admired, wants to get going… “Me” goes up and down with the accolades and the criticisms, with the successes and failures, with the friendships and betrayals, with the wins and the losses. “Me” is all over the place and has momentary peace, at best, before the next thing comes along. “I” watches this. “I” is steady. “I” rests in the Creator.
When “me” takes over, it is not a good day. “I” watches the tumult.
Be mindful of your “I,” the abiding self. Awareness, awareness, awareness. “I” is a source of a modicum of peace and a measure of healing. “I” tells me all will be well.