Jon Heydenreich

I went to the store for some Pistachio ice cream. No pistachio.
Was I perturbed! Why can’t this place have pistachio? What – they do not order it anymore. Maybe they forgot. Maybe it is in the back and they have not brought it out. Why don’t they bring it out? I want Pistachio. This store has screwed up my evening!
Wrong. I have screwed up my evening. The problem is I am fixated on having pistachio. The problem is my fixation. There are other flavors to enjoy but no, I am fixated on pistachio. Wake up – enjoy what is, rather than bemoan what is not.
Do you get this? Some of us don’t get it. You know the fellow was having an affair with the doctor’s wife. He was afraid the doctor would catch him. So, every day, he ate an apple. (Gotta think about that). He did not get it.
Oh – that ice cream example is so obvious! Well, let’s have salmon for Thanksgiving dinner. What?! Salmon! Are you kidding? Thanksgiving is turkey. We always have turkey. My parents had turkey. My grandparents had turkey. We are having turkey! Don’t ruin Thanksgiving! Conditioning, conditioning. We are programmed for turkey. Kind of like pistachio ice cream.
Other flavors would be fine, so would salmon. So why are we upset? Blame the store with no pistachio, blame the cook with the salmon… no! It is all about you and me and the ways in which we have been conditioned, programmed.
Be mindful of the ways in which our conditioning causes us so much upset. There is joy to be had, drop the conditioning.