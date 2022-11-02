Jon Heydenreich

A fellow was walking in the country when he saw a flock of sheep. He asked the shepherd, “Can I ask you a few questions about your sheep?” The shepherd said, “Sure.” The visitor queried, “How far do these sheep walk in a day?” The shepherd said, “Which ones, the black sheep or the white sheep?” The visitor said, “The white sheep.” The shepherd answered, “Maybe about a mile.” The visitor went on, “What about the black sheep?” The shepherd paused, “Maybe about a mile.”
Then the visitor asked, “How much do these sheep eat in a day?” The shepherd said, “Which ones, the white sheep or the black sheep?” The visitor said, “The white sheep.” The shepherd pondered for a moment, “I would say about a pound of grass.” Then the visitor said, “How about the black sheep?” The shepherd pondered, “I would say about a pound of grass.”
Then the visitor asked, “How much wool do the sheep provide over a year?” The shepherd responded, “Which ones the white sheep or the black sheep?” The visitor said, “The white sheep.” The shepherd thought and said, “About three bags.” Then the visitor asked, “How about the black sheep?” The shepherd thought, “I would say about three bags.”
The visitor stopped for a moment then he said – one last question. The shepherd said, “Go ahead.” The visitor asked, “How come whenever I ask you a question you respond the white sheep or the black sheep and then your response for each is the same?” The shepherd laughed, “Oh, that’s easy. The white sheep are mine!” Then the visitor asked, “Whose are the black sheep?” The shepherd laughed “Oh, those are mine, too.”
Always makes me laugh.
“Me” wants attention, wants to be a success, wants applause, wants to be liked. “Me” goes up and down all day long. “I,” the abiding self, watches “me.” “I” wonders why “me” puts himself through all that. Why can’t “me” just wake up, see the games, and the absurdity of those games, and find peace in what is? “I” just shakes its head and laughs at the foibles of “me.”
The story speaks to the dynamic between “I” and “me.” Some folks get it. One has to laugh at the absurdity of our ways. With others folks… well, the story does not go over so well. I tell it anyway. You never know.