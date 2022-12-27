Jon Heydenreich

I share a few of my “moments” from 2022 to stir your contemplation of the same.
The contractor had set up scaffolding on a steeply slanted second floor roof so the outside third floor could be accessed. I am too old to be that high and this was too scary. I stood inside and handed my son the wet brush through the 2nd floor widow. His hands were almost shaking. A moment for us.
The last hour of the bicycle race up Mt. Washington. Something prompted me to go on.
Being in a church that is transforming from its past. And hearing visitors tell us we are so distinct. I admire those who embrace change.
Conversations, relatively brief, which dripped with the honey of an unusual spirit.
Moments with a soul who can take ribbing and give it back. And we laugh so. She can laugh at her self. Very few can (although we think we can). She insists she can bake cookies. I choke down 6 or 7 to make her feel good.
Be mindful of your moments. If you contemplate them for a bit, they might bring a smile. And that is a nice way to live into 2023.