Jon Heydenreich

Seems like most everyone wants to think of themselves as “good.” I read obituaries. I realize we want to speak well of the deceased. This is appropriate. But I am taken by the frequency with which someone is described as always willing to help others. I do not doubt this, as some of us are exceedingly helpful and sacrificial. But I also step back from this and ponder – we must live in some kind of nirvana with so many people willing to help that no one could be in need.
I told my wife that when she writes my obit – make sure to include something about how I was always willing to help. It is not true – but write it anyway because if you do not include that line, people will think I am a whole lot worse than I am. And, you know, what people think it real important. For the 10 seconds it takes for them to read my obit, I want to score some impression points.
There is reality and there is perception.
Be mindful of your reality.