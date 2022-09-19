Jon Heydenreich

Whether you be liberal or conservative you can find a news source that will feed you. I do. I read these articles that clearly reflect a boatload of bias and subjectivity with headlines that are discouragingly misleading.
And I click and I click again. It is akin to eating one potato chip when a bowl of them is sitting there. Or maybe just one piece of cheesecake, which I am no good at either.
I have learned that if I go grocery shopping when hungry I end up with a cart filled with junk food, some of which gets engulfed in the car. So I avoid shopping then. If I open the icebox and key lime pie is sitting there, it is not sitting there for long.
I am not especially adept at resisting temptation. So I avoid it. Keep it out of the house. Don’t go to places that pose a challenge.
That is why I leave the cell phone, which is my only connection with the internet, at home. Well, I am trying to.
Be aware of what drains you of life. And do something.