Jon Heydenreich

I often think my wife deserves a finer husband than I am. Now, laid up with this broken ankle, she has to wait on me. Can’t be fun for her.
My tendency is to compare myself to other husbands. It is not especially difficult to find husbands who are probably worse than I am. Probably. You never know for sure, but we are all aware of husbands who have done universally acclaimed heinous things. Maybe I am not so bad. Of course, I rarely compare myself to some fellow who is a dreamboat to live with. And if I did, I would opine, “That guy probably hides his issues, which are, no doubt, infinitely worse than mine.”
Want to be a better spouse?
Be mindful of you. Look in the mirror. Forget the comparison game.