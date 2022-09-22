Jon Heydenreich

In the basement I have a milk crate. It is filled with hundreds of pages of training plans for biking, running, what have you. I must have purchased 4 or 5 of these plans over the years. In our bookcases we have all sorts of books on nutrition and eating. Do you want to know about our diet books, or the cookbooks or the gardening books?
Today, I weighed myself and was complaining I had put on weight. My wonderful wife started to lecture me on the best time of day to weigh yourself... according to the books and magazines. I had made the error of weighing myself at the “wrong” time. On and on she went, until I reminded her I had lost many a pound over the past 7 months. End of lecture.
Stop reading. Just stop.
Do something.