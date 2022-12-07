Jon Heydenreich

I am trying to avoid saying “Merry Christmas.” For some the culturally correct thing to say is “Happy Holidays.” I am not saying that either. I think those expressions became some kind of conservative/liberal divide a few years ago. Maybe they still are. No matter, I am trying to avoid both.
Millions of folks get geared up for a “merry” Christmas. The day gets a lot of build up. And then it is over. The “merry” is short lived. And the looking forward to Christmas becomes so pervasive that we do not see the joy today. There is a lot of joy to this day.
So – I am going to try to say to folks – Merry Monday, or Tuesday, or Wednesday – whatever day it is. Probably makes me a cultural oddball – perhaps better put as a mindful oddball, mindful of the joy that is now.