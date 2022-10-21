Jon Heydenreich

I had a fellow in one of my churches. He did a whole lot of good and always wanted to be anonymous. But he made a point of letting me know. So much for anonymity. So, it was ‘kind of’ anonymous.
We want folks to know, at some level, that we did some good. I am no different. And we usually desire some kind of acknowledgement. We raise our kids to say “thank you” and to write “thank you” notes. And there are lots of folks who get really peeved if they do not get thanked in the manner in which they deem appropriate.
We may not do good to be thanked, but being thanked is that itsy bit of pay back. And if someone does not thank us – look out. “They must feel entitled. How impolite. I will never help like that again.”
It seems so very hard to rest within ourselves. How others react to us carries so much import. I think spending time alone, in silence, can be helpful. Consider the stars… the clouds of the sky. Be mindful of the movement of your own heart. Me and my heart, not me, all those other folks, and my heart.