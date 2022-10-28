Jon Heydenreich

I am taking a risk, putting myself out there. Being vulnerable. I am inviting the readers of this column to a Thanksgiving moment. The gathering will be in keeping with the ethos of the column. I eschew labeling this column as religious or spiritual. Call it readable. That works. This will be a readable Thanksgiving gathering.
My risk is my contention that those who attend the gathering (and do the follow-up pamphlet) will have a deeper and provocative Thanksgiving. I will provide refreshments and we will have a time to get to know one another, for those who are comfortable sharing. I will invite you to mention one thing, perhaps unique to you, for which you are grateful. Your sharing might stir others’ awareness.
I then will explain and pass out a pamphlet for folks to do on their own at home. Take an hour to do the pamphlet. We have a few days to contemplate it before Thursday.
Why have this gathering? My sense is that at this time of year we are drawn to one another for a sense of community, to be with fellow travelers - and we have a wonderful occasion over which to connect. And, you know, in a world filled with divisions I am aware that the readers of this column include some spiritual people, some religious people, some “I do not believe in God” people, some secular people, some psychology people, some “I do not know what I am” people. I am sure some conservative and some liberal folks. Be nice to honor and transcend all those differences…. for once.
There is no money involved. I am hoping for maybe 10-20 people. If no one shows, I will have lots of cider and donuts leftover. Not good! No RSVP needed, just come to 161 Western Ave. (Route 9) Brattleboro, Trinity Lutheran Church, at 4 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 20.