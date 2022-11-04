Jon Heydenreich

The tourists have gone. The roads are emptier. The clocks change. It is darker. Things are quieting down. The excitement … well, not much excitement these days. The stadium has emptied. What is left for some of us are but memories of the game, maybe a picture or two.
Others of us, however, will appreciate the quiet. The trees have a majesty about them. Look closely and you will notice different shades on the oaks. Subdued variations on a theme.
November invites us to look. To observe carefully. To cherish the light. To appreciate what is.
In the morning the frost clings momentarily to the grasses. In the afternoon leftover leaves scoot across the pavement, dry and crisp, yet to be weighed down by winter snows.
What is, is constantly changing.
Be mindful of what is. It beseeches us to watch.