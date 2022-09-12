Years ago Joe Paterno, coach of Penn State football, was considered a kind of cultural hero. He and his program were considered above reproach. In a time of ego and flash, his players had plain uniforms with no name on the back. Paterno was perceived as a simple man and admired. The hero. Then we found out about the horrific child abuser on his staff and we learned that Paterno did not take sufficient action act to stop him.
We had another hero, of sorts, in Lance Armstrong. He was the comeback story, a cancer survivor who came back to be the big winner. He became an inspiration for people beset with illness. We wore his bracelet. Then we found out he was a “cheat” using performance enhancing drugs.
Why is it that as a culture we seem to glam onto these hero figures? Some suggest that this is what is transpiring with some of our political leaders. They become hero-type figures.
Be mindful of truth, however painful it may be to see it. We can have a hard time acknowledging the faults of the “hero.” Some still hold onto Paterno, Armstrong and some of these political personages. It can be hard to “handle the truth.”