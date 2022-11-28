Jon Heydenreich

We had Thanksgiving dinner. The turkey was fine. The potatoes were fine. The gravy was fine. The carrots were overcooked. The cook was beside herself. She ruined the dinner because of those carrots.
A few years back we were decorating the Christmas tree. I dropped an ornament which broke. The ornament went back to my wife’s childhood. And beyond that to her grandparents. It might as well have gone back to the three wise men. The tree was not the same! Christmas was wrecked. And I was persona non grata for at least a few days.
Be mindful of those mental filters. It was a good meal. And the tree looked great.