Jon Heydenreich

Peloton bikes were quite the rage during the heights of COVID. They had interesting TV ads. They offer online work-outs with cool music and energetic instructors. The company could not make these indoor bikes fast enough. We were on our way to being Peloton nation. The stock price went through the roof. Jump on board this train! These bikes were selling for $2,000.
My friend said, “Wait, you will be able to get one of these bikes for pennies on the dollar - $400 used - in a few months. Folks will tire of the effort.”
Fast forward. Peloton is loaded with too much inventory now. They are laying off people. The stock is down 90 percent. Facebook has many used Pelotons for sale – real cheap.
Effort is like a $35,000 bottle of Chateau Petrus – a rare wine. (I looked it up!)
Be mindful of what you are drinking.