Jon Heydenreich

I am old. My wife is even older. We have been together for some 90 years. Feels like it anyway. We go through the drill every Christmas – “What d’you want?” For years she wanted me to surprise her. I did that once. I bought her a dress that I thought looked terrific. She did not think like me. End of the surprises. Just go and pick out a dress. You are happy, I am happy, all is well.
You get to be our age and you get over the “surprise me” period of marriage. She knows not to even think about surprising me. It takes – when you get to be elderly – just so much effort to act so delighted just to keep the giver happy. Way too much effort. I beg her – no surprises, takes too much out of me and I only have so much left.
The big surprise for me is that she is still living with me. We are still here.
Be mindful – the woman I am married to is present enough. She thinks the same way about me (I hope.. well, sometimes.) We think this way as we get more antiqueish. When you are younger you gotta get through that “surprise me” period of marriage and .. well… you have to negotiate those days with care. But there may be light at the end of that tunnel. Hope.
Remember the “mindful” Christmas gathering this Sunday at 4 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran (161 Western Avenue, Brattleboro), akin to the gathering we had at Thanksgiving.