Jon Heydenreich

You get to be ancient like I am and you do not bother with resolutions. Sure, I would like to make changes but that effort lasts for a blink of an eye and then I feel like a failure and I am back to zero again.
Remember we are where we are because this is where we have gravitated. To change that – we are fighting where our selves gravitated.
Just as a primer – a primer mind you, we are not talking first coat of paint or second coat of paint, we are talking initial primer coat: some contemplation is called for. How did I get to where I am? What dynamics are at work? Where do I want to go? Why? What will the temptations be? How can I prepare myself? What do I need for help? What can I learn from previous efforts?
Figure that out. That is the primer coat. Then start to paint. But please do not jump into the painting without the preparation. Without the primer coat, the paint will peel in no time.
Be mindful of the powers we deal with, usually the powers within us. And never sell short your potential. That house will look terrific with new paint. Just remember the primer coat.