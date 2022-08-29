Jon Heydenreich

The guy stood behind me in Walmart. He was all camouflaged, even his face had paint. I asked what he had been hunting. He said, “Turkey.” So I asked what they taste like. He said, “Just like chicken, delicious.”
I figured he had to eat the turkey. It is not as if you mount a turkey head on the wall.
We talked for a bit, and I felt a little sympathy for him, getting all decked out, hiding in the undergrowth. We have turkeys in our yard all day. No camo needed. Sit there and they walk right by. But I am guessing getting dressed for the hunt is part of the adventure.
He seemed like a decent egg. I am not a hunter. And I do not eat chicken. We are all different. But differences can be celebrated. And maybe a word of quiet friendliness can even be extended.