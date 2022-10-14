Jon Heydenreich

In 1984 I turned my ankle in a basketball game. The doctor wanted to staple it together. My wife was pregnant. I did not have confidence in the doctor. So, I was in a cast for eons with the doctor’s warning I would have a weak ankle. For 40 years, no problem. Until last week, when I broke it.
The first millisecond of the misstep: “Uggh, maybe I will be ok.” Second millisecond: “That pop did not sound good, this could be a problem.” Third millisecond: “This searing pain is not helpful.” Fourth millisecond: “Instant swelling – this is bad.” Just all downhill. Drove home and the wife says – “You are going to the hospital.” (more downhill). I thought this unnecessary as this was only a sprain. The doctor says, “I am sending you to x-ray to see if there is a break.” That was not according to my revised plans. The doctor said, “There is a break.” All downhill. One bit of bad news after another. No choice.
Pain keeps you awake. But I remembered back in 1984 that scotch was very helpful. I evaluated this. A choice. Immediate sleep, but long-term – only nightmares. I have not touched scotch in years.
Every moment, every millisecond is new. You think and hope it will be one way and it is not. And we have no choice but to accept. Other times we may have choice.
Be mindful – choose wisely. I just do not sleep so well these days.