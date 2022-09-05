Jon Heydenreich

When I realized I needed to drop a few pounds in order to bike up steep hills I also realized I was in a heap of trouble. I am not so good at resisting temptation. Some folks can eat a slice of pizza. God bless you. The only time I ever ate one piece of pizza it was 12 inches by 12 inches, round, and had not been sliced. Cookies. Why eat one cookie and let the other five on the plate get stale? Makes no sense to me. Ice cream? I will not even go there.
So I asked my wife not to make cookies. The problem is that we have a granddaughter and my wife likes to make cookies for her and my wife likes cookies for a snack. So I pleaded with her, please hide the cookies. Out of sight, out of mind. She did. And she even baked them when I was not around so the smells would not cause me to have a breakdown.
My wife was an encourager. She hid the cookies. She had pizza on her own. She hid the ice cream in the back of the icebox wrapped in tin foil.
She helped me as best she could. She stood by me.
Would you benefit from some encouragement? I use the example of sweets but this could have been as easily a reference to some kind of exercise effort or a variety of other issues related to wellness. Wellness is a fundamental issue for each of us — time is the most precious gift we have been given.
If you can offer some encouragement and if you would benefit from some encouragement (can’t we all?) then consider sending me an email. jonathanheydenreich6@gmail.com. I seek to start a group — call it encouragement on the way to wellness. We would meet on occasion on Saturdays at 8 am. If there is sufficient interest we will get this going.
Be mindful of what you need or would like, and what you can offer others.