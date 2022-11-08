Jon Heydenreich

I will be happy when I move. So I move, and then it is on to the next thing. I will be happy when my ankle is healed, and then it is on to the next thing. I am a hamster on a wheel.
And the demons go after me! Ever look at a pair of shoes on the internet? Every time I go to the internet those shoes show up in the ads, begging me to buy them. Because once I buy, I will be happy!
Folks speak of freedom, but we are more programmed than many of us may want to acknowledge. We are conditioned by our culture, by our upbringing. Gotta have the right stuff, look the right way, and who determines “right?” My sense of “right” is a reflection of how I see, or have been influenced by, the world around me.
See the goodness of your day, the goodness of where you are, the goodness of who you are. Rejoice in it. Let go of the conditioning. Turn down the noise.
Be mindful of the goodness of what is. Let those who want to chase – spin the wheel.