Jon Heydenreich

This Sunday – Nov. 20 – is the Thanksgiving gathering I am hosting at 161 Western Avenue (Route 9) Brattleboro, Trinity Lutheran Church, 4 p.m.
It is not a religious gathering. Nor is it spiritual. I do not like those labels because they have so many connotations. The gathering is in keeping with the tenor of this column. Call it a readable gathering.
People will be invited to share something unique for which they are grateful. We might learn from one another. I will go over a pamphlet which I think will deepen our experience of the holiday.
I have no clue how many will come. I feel like this is an opportunity for folks to delve into gratitude, to connect with others and at some level to find some commonality in a time of such cultural divisiveness.
For me it is an invitation to practice acceptance. “Normally,” if no one comes I would be disappointed that my efforts were fruitless. “Normally,” if folks do come, I would worry – will they be disappointed?
That “normally” perspective is a guarantee for some degree of upset!
Be mindful of where your head is. The path of acceptance of “what is and will be” can be a path to a measure of peace. So, I am good with this gathering – no matter what happens.