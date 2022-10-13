I broke my ankle and this has screwed up everything. Work is messed up. Any plans for the next few months are messed up. I am in considerable pain. My wife has to take care of me.
We have our ways to cope with such matters.
Sometimes we blame God. “God does not give you more than you can handle!” Well, I do not see God as the cause of my misstep, or the source of my injury, or, as the “One” who has given me this broken ankle to “handle.” The God I turn to is filled with grace not a menu of missteps.
“God must have a reason.” This makes God out to be the cause of accidents, illness and tragedy. I do not understand God this way. In my mind, such a view of God paints God out to be quite vicious considering the history of humanity with its genocides, wars and diseases.
I do not blame myself. Sometimes I do something stupid and am the cause of misfortune. But, in this case, I was not in a hurry and to be more careful than I was is an unreasonable expectation.
I have come to recognize that some things simply happen. And some of those “things” are bad. This is the way it is in life, in my view. There is a random nature to our existence. Call it fate. I work on acceptance.
Be mindful - acceptance.