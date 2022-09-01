Jon Heydenreich

Back in my teaching days a student told me his Dad knew a professional baseball player who had the hit to win the big game. It had been the player's dream, the fulfillment of a fantasy of sorts. Back in the dugout he savored his accomplishment and then after a few hours it struck him, “Is this it?” In time he ended up re-framing his life.
The fulfillment of that dream left him empty. It was what he had hoped for, what he always wanted and he was empty.
Our pursuit of those dreams is wonderful as it can prompt us to realize our potential. But it does not necessarily quench the thirst of the soul.
Live in gratitude for the gifts of the day. They are the water of life we are given.