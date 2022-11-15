Jon Heydenreich

I broke my ankle a few weeks ago. I have spent a lot of time sitting. No exercise.
I sleep a lot longer than I have in years. And I am elderly and elderly people do not sleep so well!
The body speaks.
No matter what our minds might say, the body can speak truth. In my case, my body was telling me that this injury has taken much more out of me than I realized.
Sunday mornings leading worship at my church I used to have a tight lower back. I felt terrific. No worries. But the tight back told me – stress. Some folks have hypertension, or tight shoulders or headaches, or neck pain – all of which can be stress related. In other words, we can “hold” the stress in our bodies.
No matter what we may think (and say) the body can bring us truth.
Be mindful of your body especially as we approach the stress of the holiday season. Some folks may be cheery, but listen to your body. It speaks to us.