Jon Heydenreich

I invited readers of the column to a Thanksgiving gathering. Thirty-five to 40 folks shared a bit about what they were thankful for; I explained and passed out a pamphlet for a mindful Thanksgiving and people stayed for a rather long time for conversation and connection. The idea was that we benefit from each other. If you would like the pamphlet email me Jonathanheydenreich6@gmail.com.
A number of folks spoke to me about having additional gatherings. One will be Sunday, Dec. 18 at 4 p.m. That will be on having a mindful Christmas.
The other will be “Melancholy Holidays” for those who feel the cultural pressure to be “jolly.” I need to hear from four or five folks in order to plan that. If that is of interest, contact me and we will go from there.
Some takeaways from the Thanksgiving event: so many are grateful for our “place” — the people, the opportunities, and the connection with nature; the number of folks who transform the struggles of the holidays into gratitude for what was and for what is; and so many who are grateful for the mysteries of the talents, dispositions and situations they have received.
I am thankful for the authenticity of our time together.