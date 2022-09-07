Jon Heydenreich

In biking up the real steep final incline at Mt. Washington, some bikers get quite wobbly and are about to fall when someone from the crowd steps out and gives them a little push, a little boost to keep them upright so they can make it. I suspect those are friends or family members. Some cyclists are not so blessed. They fall over. Those who get that boost – they make it to the top.
I seek to start a group – Encouragement on the Way to Wellness. My sense is that many of us would benefit from a little encouragement, a helping hand, a boost as we climb into a lifestyle change.
We would meet Saturdays at 8 a.m. Wellness deals with a variety of issues and that openness is part of this effort. We will see how things pan out. The group is for folks who can give a little… and for folks who can use a little boost along the way. Send me an email if you are interested, jonathanheydenreich6@gmail.com. I will be in touch and if we have sufficient numbers we will get this going.
Be mindful of what you need or would like, and what you can offer others.