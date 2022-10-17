Jon Heydenreich

For some folks the grand drama of life works out splendidly. Everything seems to fall into place. We all die in the end, but some folks walk there on a path that is paved.
I just have not met anyone like that. We think someone has had such a path, until we get to know them and their history.
Everyone has stuff they deal with, everyone. Family, personal demons, finances, emotional issues, disabilities, you name it. Life is filled with this suffering. If we can stay in touch with it, and not deny it or act as if we are not affected by it, such travails can unite us. “I know what you are going through…” Well, no you don’t. It is my experience. Suffering is personal and it varies from person to person.
But the experience of pain is common to each of us.
In the midst of this we yearn for some sign of hope. I think COVID surrounded many of us with dark clouds. Those clouds can obscure our vision. And it can be difficult to adapt to the new place where we find ourselves.
In those moments I seek to be mindful of the light in the distance. It may not be as bright as I would like, and it may not be the color I prefer.
Sometimes it can be hard to detect, but I am confident it is there.