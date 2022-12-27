Jon Heydenreich 

This is a continuation of yesterday – a few “moments” from 2022 to stir your contemplation of the same.
I have spent 12 weeks in a walking boot with ankle and tendon injuries. The psalm in the bible reads “The Lord in my shepherd…” Soothing, but that is misleading. Shepherds had sticks with hooks at the end to yank the sheep. No one likes being yanked along. But I am being pulled to tap into the energy within.
Every morning I see the sunrise. Sometimes bland, other times magnificent, always quick. Reminds me of that story of the two people in the field and one is taken, one is left. That day comes for all of us. The sunrise moves me to pay attention to my time in the field.
When we grouse we can suck the life out of others. A lot of us are worried about climate change. I worry about the climate I create, the climate around my being.
I appreciated sitting outside in the evening and absorbing. I appreciated having company for dinner. I need to do more of this.
Not all of our moments from 2022 will bring us a smile. But they may be the fertile ground for change. It begins with awareness. Wake up. Be alert.