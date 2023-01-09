Jon Heydenreich 

Football causes unimaginable pain for some of its participants and their families. Players and coaches get paid a lot because we as a culture support the game.
Damar Hamlin, a professional player, was almost killed during a recent game. The brain injuries linked to football are well-documented. Many former players suffer from major physical ailments. I played football and bear the effects.
Some may be inclined to take the moral high ground. Football is bad, end it.
As for the Damar Hamlin case, we should be aware that his condition is probably from being hit when his heart was at a particular place in its rhythm – commotio cordis. Cornell (2014) and Umass (1999) lacrosse players and two younger lacrosse players died when lacrosse balls hit them in the chest, causing the same reaction as that probably suffered by Hamlin.
But let us put this situation in a larger context.
Alcohol leads to thousands of deaths via driving as well as its health effects. Smoking kills thousands. Some of the foods we consume are linked to cardio vascular disease and cancers, leading causes of death. In 2021, in America, there were 26,000 suicides by gun and 21,000 homicides by gun.
I suppose we can do studies correlating the percentages of people harmed via sports – lacrosse, football, etc. versus total participants – and do the same for smokers, those who eat certain foods, those who drink, gun possession et al. Then statisticians can provide a degree of dangerousness index.
My sense is - be mindful whenever inclined to take the moral high ground.