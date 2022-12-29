Jon Heydenreich

For eons I never “got” the New Year idea. Some people – and I hear this all the time - hope the next year will be different, as if January 1 marks a kind of big change. I am reminded of the story of the farmer whose farm was taken over by a neighboring country. He was thrilled, as he heard winter in that country was easier. We are not controlled by the calendar, stars or seasons. It is my life and your life.
I think that is what draws some the New Year idea, the hope that it is not about us. Be mindful – it is. Own your stuff. January 1 is all about me and you.
The new year will be different, but only if we make it so.