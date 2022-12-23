Jon Heydenreich

Brattleboro, VT (05301)

Today

Morning rain followed by a mix of rain and snow in the afternoon. Morning high of 52F with temps falling sharply to near freezing. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 11F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph.