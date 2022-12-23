Jon Heydenreich

For me the olden days were 12 years ago. I pastored a church where we had five Christmas Eve services, 700 people.
I got to see the young who were home from college, grandparents. I saw every Christmas when they came in to see their kids. Everybody showed. And I used to have a video within the message for the day - just fun.
Then it was midnight. This was New England so it was cold. The subway terminal of our church emptied. I donned some extra clothes, a wind-proof jacket, flicked on those tiny lights on the bicycle and set off.
On my way home my helmet light chased the darkness. The darkness tried to envelope the beam, but the darkness never overcame it.
The route took me by a frozen lake where the silence was deafening. I stopped there. The ice cracked. There was a slight breeze. My breath steamed and the moon glowed.
Life has changed for me. I am in a different place and time.
But I hope this – that we have a moment to walk outside in the dark, that we see the moon, and feel the air. Maybe there is a sound. And maybe it is a moment to contemplate the stars and wonder.
Have a Merry Christmas from all of us (me) at the Mindful Moment…. coming to you from beautiful, downtown Brattleboro.