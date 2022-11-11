Jon Heydenreich

Ever listen to a band or an orchestra and focus on the drummer? Most of us listen to the whole ensemble. I suspect very few people listen to just one instrument. We do that and we miss out on the piece.
Mind chatter is like this. Someone says something that upsets me and I focus on it, and focus on it. I use the expression that a comment cost me a few hours, or a few days. If it is really bothersome, it can cost us quite a bit of time…. and sleep.
To use the music analogy, it is the drummer that keeps playing in our heads. It is mind chatter – with one topic. When all we listen to is the drummer we miss out on the whole piece.
When we get fixated on that one comment we no longer experience the orchestra… the music of life as it enfolds before us. All we hear is the drummer.
Be mindful – there is a whole orchestra playing at every moment. Listen for the violins, the horns, the piano… the drummer is but one part.