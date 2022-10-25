Jon Heydenreich

Many parents encourage their kids to be involved in sports. I suspect we think that sports will build character in kids. They learn how to lose and how to pick themselves up after losing. Life is filled with such moments. They learn how to win and perhaps how to win with grace. Some sports teach us that we need to persevere. When we get knocked down, we need pick ourselves up.
There is much to be said for this.
I will add another view – not that sports builds character so much that sports reveals character. This is something I learned via Pete Carril, a basketball coach, who recently died. Carril coached college athletes. I do not doubt that he perceived his guys already had character “set” by that age. The game would reveal what they had within.
Let us “blow this up.” We can say that our day builds character, but most of the readers here are adults. I think it is apropos to say that our day and all that it holds reveals character, it reveals something about who we are.
Be mindful that there is a boatload of goodness in you. Don’t hide it. Let it be revealed.