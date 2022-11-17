Jon Heydenreich 

The days to come can be akin to a roller coaster with wild swings up and down. We get upset and there is a down. Something goes well and we are elated. If Thanksgiving goes well we are on an up. Or, we can be disappointed, a disappointment abetted by expectations that were not met.
Can I see those expectations? Sometimes we hold to them with an iron fist and that can be an invitation to a lot of disappointment and anger.
And, frankly, sometimes when those expectations are met, we can be of a mind that they are never met as completely as we would have liked. For instance, if I get a raise at work - wonderful! But why didn’t I get a little more…
Can I keep those expectations at arm’s length? This is the practice of accepting truth and reality without trying to mold reality to my desire. I avoid the way ups and I avoid the way downs.
Be mindful of the expectations. Consider where they are coming from. Acceptance can be a path to peace.