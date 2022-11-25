Jon Heydenreich

The holidays are a forced stop. Some department stores, after a few years of being open at Thanksgiving, are now declaring they will be closed to give their employees time at home. The stop.
For many of us the stop is a time of connection with others.
Meditation is a stop. And that stop is difficult for many people. We just cannot slow down. We can be of a mind to go, go, go, busy, busy. Frankly, some folks find it hard to stop and be – because we are not so comfortable with ourselves. The go, go, busy, busy syndrome is a way of distracting ourselves from what churns within.
Dealing with what is within can be the beginning of a walk to contentment. Becoming aware of that stuff can save us. Letting it churn away can lead us down a rocky path.
We face a forced stop. Beware of the busy, busy. Be mindful of what is within.