Jon Heydenreich

When I was a kid we did not “do” Christmas until well into December. All that has changed. Stores ramp up in October. Homes get decorated in mid-November. When everyone is readying for Christmas it is hard to paddle against that stream without feeling like you are missing out… or failing your kids… or being some kind of scrooge.
I think of Christmas as a test. Can I rest in my peace or is my peace dependent on flowing with the crowd? The complainers will complain. “I feel so much pressure… I have to do so much… Why are they doing all that decorating so soon?” What good is this complaining save that it might help me feel better about me. Or maybe I feel like the victim of Christmas.
If you do not have the energy or desire to do all the Christmas stuff – accept yourself. Have a little grace for you. And as you practice grace toward you, gracefully accept the ways of the folks around you.
The real root of this season is peace.
Be mindful… no complaining. That’s the test.