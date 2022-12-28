Jon Heydenreich

New Year’s Day. It is the third part of the cultural holy trinity with Thanksgiving and Christmas. The New Year speaks to us – it is a new beginning, time to rectify the screw-ups for the last year.

We yearn for these second chances. My wife and I used to watch the TV with the Times Square ball dropping. We would toast the New Year. This is it! I am not certain what makes January 1 much different from August 6.

For some of us the day is a reason to have someone over for dinner, a reason to go out. There is a lot of cultural pressure going on here. Fit in! We can go out a week from now, but the culture says, “Now!”

Be mindful of what you want to do. These days we are asleep by 9.

Jon Heydenreich is pastor at Brattleboro’s Trinity Lutheran Church.