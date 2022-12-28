Jon Heydenreich

New Year’s Day. It is the third part of the cultural holy trinity with Thanksgiving and Christmas. The New Year speaks to us – it is a new beginning, time to rectify the screw-ups for the last year.
We yearn for these second chances. My wife and I used to watch the TV with the Times Square ball dropping. We would toast the New Year. This is it! I am not certain what makes January 1 much different from August 6.
For some of us the day is a reason to have someone over for dinner, a reason to go out. There is a lot of cultural pressure going on here. Fit in! We can go out a week from now, but the culture says, “Now!”
Be mindful of what you want to do. These days we are asleep by 9.