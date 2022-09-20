Jon Heydenreich

Many folks are truly turned off by the idea of walking up the Brattleboro ski jump steps. Forget the steps – substitute in jogging or any kind of exercise. I get out of breath, it is too much, I get sore, yadayada. I prefer comfort. The other day I slugged down three pieces of cheesecake. I was very comfortable. I was delighted, in fact. I luxuriated with every bite.
Eventually that comfort exacts a toll: clogged arteries, pressure on my joints, harder to get around and all that “comfort” leads me into a world of unease. Just a matter of time.
Seems to me our culture celebrates comfort. We have remotes for the TV. Self-driving cars are around the corner. Meals can be delivered. Comfort is the way!
I have come to embrace the wrong side of comfort. I find life there. Some roads start off smooth, but be not fooled, they are dead ends. Other roads are bumpy but they are an adventure and go a long way.
Be mindful of the path you are on.