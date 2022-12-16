Jon Heydenreich

I am hosting a gathering at 161 Western Avenue (Route 9) Trinity Lutheran Church, Brattleboro this Sunday, Dec. 18, at 4 p.m. You are invited. The gathering is focused on the readers of this column. Call it a mindful Christmas time.
This is low-key, casual. I am hoping for some meaningful discussion. Be good to hear of your reflections. I will be passing out a sheet for folks to take home and ponder a bit. I think this will deepen our appreciation for the season.
This season is a celebratory time but I am also aware that often our conversations can be somewhat bland. I am figuring maybe some folks value going in a different direction with like-minded souls.
Although I do not conceive of this time together as “religious” as some might term “religious,” I will be reading the manger scene story and will use that as a jumping off point for our “mindful Christmas.” I think my approach is in keeping with the tenor of this column. It will be a bit unusual.
Hope to see you.