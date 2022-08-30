Jon Heydenreich

One year we had one small coneflower in the garden. It barely survived the winter. A few years later we have coneflowers all over the place. There seems to be a haphazard quality to this. Maybe next year no coneflowers. You never know.
One day the runner glides along. The next day every step is an effort. Even if you factor in training plans, coaching, rest days, there seems to be a haphazard quality to the day’s jog.
We try to plan, to control. What will transpire with the stock market, with the weather… how about the kids, my health. We have all manner of data to consider. And if life really goes south, we may turn to the cosmic powers. Maybe God will fix everything.
The path to peace may not be so much in trying to control as it is in accepting what is.
Be mindful of your limits. Fighting them can foster a lot of angst and disappointment.