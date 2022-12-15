Jon Heydenreich

Some churches put on living manger scenes. Folks do a re-enactment of the manger scene where Jesus was born. They seem to be cleaner than I imagine the original to be. So be it, it is meaningful for some. Other churches have manger scenes that are models.
Every year, somewhere, someone steals Jesus. And then we read of cities or towns that get in an uproar because a manger scene is on public property. These manger scenes/stories are kind of ubiquitous.
That’s fine. Live and let live.
In one of the Christmas readings – from John, the one we never read on Christmas Eve I might add – the writer opines that the Spirit of creation was in the world but no one saw it. Mysterious. Not so plain and clear. It is actually quite a poetic reading. (I think people prefer the more concrete – barn, creche, Mary, Joseph.)
Of all the Christmas scenes my favorite is at home: the stars, the barren trees, the vast fields, the dark of night. I observe and wonder. They point me toward the uncertainty and the mystery.
Be mindful of the mystery.