Jon Heydenreich

Last Sunday some of the readers of this column gathered to discuss having a “mindful” Christmas. I was moved by the depth of the observations: listening to the silence of the snow falling; savoring the smile from a person struggling through life; gratitude to have endured and prospered through the passages of time; experiencing the efforts made by so many under stress to bring a bit of joy to others; treasuring those who embrace us when we fall short. There is joy in the decorative trees, the lights, the sunlight reflecting off of icy tree branches.
We are surrounded by much goodness. It takes effort to pause and contemplate. But it is those pauses which raise our awareness.
I passed out a short pamphlet meant to prompt such pauses. Email me and I will send you a copy, Jonathanheydenreich6@gmail.com