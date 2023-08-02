Jon Heydenreich

I ventured to Mt. Ascutney to ride up on my bike. It is a difficult endeavor. Very steep. Over the course of the morning I saw three other cyclists. They were much faster than I am. They were younger. They were lighter. Being on the road with them was an inspiration. No one was trying to out-do the other. Everyone knows how difficult the climb is and everyone knows that each rider is at his or her limit.
At the end of the afternoon I passed a group of campers sitting around a picnic table. They were having barbeque, beer, and by the sound of it, maybe a lot of barbeque and beer. Having fun. Good for them.
One group an inspiration. The other group maybe not as much. It depends on where we want to go with our time.
Be mindful of where folks take you.