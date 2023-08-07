Jon Heydenreich

I have not had ice cream in months, but when I eat ice cream – I love that vanilla. Call me boring.
The other morning I was at The Works in downtown Brattleboro. Hot morning. Sunny. I was sitting on the chairs on the sidewalk, absorbing the vanilla of our town. Someone stopped by to converse. A runner was doing laps around the block. Our town, trucks, cars, the runners, the walkers, a coffee and a conversation. A vanilla morning.
A fellow then came around and looked at us sitting there. He stood over us and asked for a dollar for coffee. My friend noted coffee was more than a dollar, but that, the fellow said, was all he needed. We obliged. He walked through the place to the parking lot where he continued with his friends. There is no law against what he was doing. He is a part of our town, part of the flavor of the place.
Love me a vanilla cone. But I wonder if some folks will prefer their cone in an air conditioned car. It can melt quickly in the sun.