Jon Heydenreich

It is the innocent words which we might want to watch.
Most of us realize that families have struggles. I have been a pastor for 40 years and I cannot think of a family in which matters always go splendidly.
The holiday season is cloaked in “family.” Many of us ascribe to an ideal. Some yearn for it. We are inundated with it through the media. But family is not that way for many people.
We might be careful what we say when asked about holiday plans, when asked about family, when asked where we will be and with whom. If things are going well for you, that may cause others to be that much more aware of the turmoil with which they live.
In some instances – if someone presents their wonderful plans, they may be presenting an appearance. The reality is some are ashamed, or feel guilty about, or are embarrassed by their situation. The “ideal” can be a burden.
The holiday season can be difficult for many people.
We might be mindful of what we say.