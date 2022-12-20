I hosted a gathering to which I invited readers of this column. Our topic was a “mindful” Christmas. Conversation was provocative. The idea was to “see” the signs of hope and goodness in the beautiful as well as the gritty.
When we live with slow mind, we see the beautiful and can savor it. It takes work, however, to see the Spirit of God or life or goodness in the gritty. But this is where Jesus was born - in a gritty place. We “prettify” and purify manger scenes. In reality they are not so clean.
Seek to be aware of the presence of the Spirit in places of chaos, in the mundane, in places which are not so “beautiful.” The spirit is there, when we have eyes to see.